Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Seaweed protein is?a source of all amino acids, especially glycine, alanine, arginine, proline, glutamic, and aspartic acids. In algae, essential amino acids (EAAs) represent almost a half of total amino acids and their protein profile is close to the profile of egg protein.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins in global, including the following market information:
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Red Seaweeds Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins include CP Kelco U.S.,Inc., Algaia, Algea, Cargill Incorporated, Gelymar, CEAMSA, Seasol, Acadian Seaplants and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Red Seaweeds
Brown Seaweeds
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Animal Feed and Additives
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Other
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CP Kelco U.S.,Inc.
Algaia
Algea
Cargill Incorporated
Gelymar
CEAMSA
Seasol
Acadian Seaplants
BASF
The Seaweed Company
Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group
Qingdao Brightmoon Seaweed Co Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microalgae and Seaweed Proteins Players in Global Market
