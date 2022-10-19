Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
SmCo5
Sm2Co17
Segment by Application
Aerospace
Automotive
Medical
Others
By Company
Dura Magnetics
Magnetic Component Engineering
Integrated Magnetics
Goudsmit Magnetics
Magnaworks Technology
Arnold Magnetic Technologies
Adams Magnetic Product
Polaris Rare Earth Materials
Bunting Magnetics
Magnetic Specialties
Veekim
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 SmCo5
1.2.3 Sm2Co17
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Production
2.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Samarium-Cobalt (SmCo) Magnets Sales by Region
3.4.
