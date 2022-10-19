Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Distributed solar photovoltaic system is an approach to provide solar energy resources by deploying tools and technologies in proximity to the end users of the power. The system can be installed on rooftops of houses and commercial buildings that will use the energy. This method is in contrast with centralized generation where solar electricity is produced by a large plant and then distributed to consumers through the power grid. Also, the surplus energy produced by individual owners (through solar) can be sold to the power companies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System in global, including the following market information:

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System companies in 2021 (%)

The global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System include Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli Solar, SolarCity and SUNGROW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic System

Ground Solar Photovoltaic System

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trina Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

Canadian Solar

Hanwha

First Solar

Yingli Solar

SolarCity

SUNGROW

CHNT

State Power Investment Corporation

State Grid

Huaneng Group

Huadian Group

National Energy Group

Shuifa Group

Guangdong Development

Mindong Electric Power

Guangdong Energy Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Pl

