Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Distributed solar photovoltaic system is an approach to provide solar energy resources by deploying tools and technologies in proximity to the end users of the power. The system can be installed on rooftops of houses and commercial buildings that will use the energy. This method is in contrast with centralized generation where solar electricity is produced by a large plant and then distributed to consumers through the power grid. Also, the surplus energy produced by individual owners (through solar) can be sold to the power companies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System in global, including the following market information:
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System include Trina Solar, Jinko Solar, JA Solar, Canadian Solar, Hanwha, First Solar, Yingli Solar, SolarCity and SUNGROW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic System
Ground Solar Photovoltaic System
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trina Solar
Jinko Solar
JA Solar
Canadian Solar
Hanwha
First Solar
Yingli Solar
SolarCity
SUNGROW
CHNT
State Power Investment Corporation
State Grid
Huaneng Group
Huadian Group
National Energy Group
Shuifa Group
Guangdong Development
Mindong Electric Power
Guangdong Energy Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Distributed Solar Photovoltaic System Pl
