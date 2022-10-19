Luxury Perfume Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Perfume in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Perfume Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Perfume Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Luxury Perfume companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Perfume market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Men's Perfume Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Perfume include Loreal, Coty, CHANEL, AVON, LVMH, Est?e Lauder, Puig, Procter & Gamble and Elizabeth Arden, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Perfume manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Perfume Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Perfume Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Men's Perfume
Women's Perfume
Global Luxury Perfume Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Perfume Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Luxury Perfume Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Luxury Perfume Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Perfume revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Perfume revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Perfume sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Luxury Perfume sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Loreal
Coty
CHANEL
AVON
LVMH
Est?e Lauder
Puig
Procter & Gamble
Elizabeth Arden
Interparfums
Shiseido
Amore Pacific
Salvatore Ferragamo
ICR Spa
Jahwa
Saint Melin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Perfume Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Perfume Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Perfume Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Perfume Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Perfume Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Perfume Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Perfume Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Perfume Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Perfume Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Perfume Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Perfume Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Perfume Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Perfume Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Perfume Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Perfume Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Perfume Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Luxury Perfume Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Men's Perfume
4.1.3 W
