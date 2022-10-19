Uncategorized

Global Spray Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Spray Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spray Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Solvent-based

Water-based

Hot Melt

Segment by Application

Transportation

Construction

Furniture

Others

By Company

Henkel

3M

H.B. Fuller

Avery Dennison

Bostik

ND Industries

Sika AG

Illinois Tool Works

Quin Global

Kissel+Wolf GmbH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Spray Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Spray Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent-based
1.2.3 Water-based
1.2.4 Hot Melt
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Spray Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Spray Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Spray Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Spray Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Spray Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Spray Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Spray Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Spray Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Spray Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Spray Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Spray Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Spray Adhesives Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Spray Adhesives Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Spray Adhesives by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Spray Adhesives Revenue by Reg

