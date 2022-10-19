Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Are Designed for the Elderly with Heart Rate Monitoring on Top of the Regular Recumbent Bikes. Recumbent Bikes Are Positioned Lower and Require Less Force to Balance and Move the Pedals, Making Them Easy to Use for Seniors with Mobility Issues and Those with Heart Restrictions. Seniors Can Get a Great Cardiovascular Aerobic Workout with a Recumbent Bike and Have Less Stress on Their Joints.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes in global, including the following market information:
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes include Sunny Health and Fitness, Schwinn, 3G Cardio, Marcy, NordicTrack, Vanswe Fitness, Lionfitness Group, Harison and Sole Fitness and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market, by Resistance Level, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Segment Percentages, by Resistance Level, 2021 (%)
Below 10
10-20
Above 20
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household
Commercial
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sunny Health and Fitness
Schwinn
3G Cardio
Marcy
NordicTrack
Vanswe Fitness
Lionfitness Group
Harison
Sole Fitness
Xiamen K-power Sports
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Resistance Level
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Elderly Recumbent Exercise Bikes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier
