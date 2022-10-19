Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Spunbond Nonwoven market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spunbond Nonwoven market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PP

PE

Polyester

Segment by Application

Personal Care & Hygiene

Medical

Agriculture

Packaging

Automotive

Others

By Company

Schouw

Mitsui Chemicals

Johns Manville

Fitesa S.A.

RadiciGroup SpA

Avgol Nonwovens

Kimberly-Clark

Berry Plastics

Toray Industries

Asahi Kasei

Pegas Nonwovens SA

Kuraray

Kolon Industries

DuPont

Mogul

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Spunbond Nonwoven Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PP

1.2.3 PE

1.2.4 Polyester

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Personal Care & Hygiene

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Agriculture

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Production

2.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Spunbond Nonwoven Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Spunbond Nonwove

