Grounding Jumper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Grounding jumpers protect operators and equipment from electrostatic discharge (ESD), directing current to a safe ground.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grounding Jumper in global, including the following market information:
Global Grounding Jumper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grounding Jumper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Grounding Jumper companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grounding Jumper market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 6 Inches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grounding Jumper include Hubbell, Molex, Panduit, Honeywell, Eaton, Unirac, Chatsworth Products, Nvent Electric and Engineered Products Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grounding Jumper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grounding Jumper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Grounding Jumper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 6 Inches
6-24 Inches
Above 24 Inches
Global Grounding Jumper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Grounding Jumper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Data Center
Construction Sector
Others
Global Grounding Jumper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Grounding Jumper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grounding Jumper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grounding Jumper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grounding Jumper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Grounding Jumper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hubbell
Molex
Panduit
Honeywell
Eaton
Unirac
Chatsworth Products
Nvent Electric
Engineered Products Company
Bridgeport Fittings
Xiamen Bristar Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grounding Jumper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grounding Jumper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grounding Jumper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grounding Jumper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grounding Jumper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grounding Jumper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grounding Jumper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grounding Jumper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grounding Jumper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grounding Jumper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grounding Jumper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grounding Jumper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grounding Jumper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grounding Jumper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grounding Jumper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grounding Jumper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grounding Jumper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Braid Grounding Jumper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications