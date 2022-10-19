Nitinol Compression Staple Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitinol Compression Staple in global, including the following market information:
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Nitinol Compression Staple companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nitinol Compression Staple market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Staple Nitinol Compression Staple Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nitinol Compression Staple include DJO, AMF, Johnson & Johnson ( DePuy Synthes ), BioPro, BioMedical Enterprises, Inc. ( BME ), Telos Medical, Integra, In2Bones and NEOSTEO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nitinol Compression Staple manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Staple Nitinol Compression Staple
Double Staple Nitinol Compression Staple
Troughed Nitinol Compression Staple
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Orthopedic and Trauma Centers
Hospitals
Others
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DJO
AMF
Johnson & Johnson ( DePuy Synthes )
BioPro
BioMedical Enterprises, Inc. ( BME )
Telos Medical
Integra
In2Bones
NEOSTEO
Novastep Inc.
Zimmer Biomet
Arthrex
Link
Fuse Medical
Nvision Biomedical Technologies, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitinol Compression Staple Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitinol Compression Staple Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nitinol Compression Staple Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitinol Compression Staple Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitinol Compression Staple Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitinol Compression Staple Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitinol Compression Staple Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitinol C
