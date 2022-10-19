Nitinol Compression Staple Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitinol Compression Staple in global, including the following market information:

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Nitinol Compression Staple companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nitinol Compression Staple market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Staple Nitinol Compression Staple Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nitinol Compression Staple include DJO, AMF, Johnson & Johnson ( DePuy Synthes ), BioPro, BioMedical Enterprises, Inc. ( BME ), Telos Medical, Integra, In2Bones and NEOSTEO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nitinol Compression Staple manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Staple Nitinol Compression Staple

Double Staple Nitinol Compression Staple

Troughed Nitinol Compression Staple

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Orthopedic and Trauma Centers

Hospitals

Others

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Nitinol Compression Staple sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DJO

AMF

Johnson & Johnson ( DePuy Synthes )

BioPro

BioMedical Enterprises, Inc. ( BME )

Telos Medical

Integra

In2Bones

NEOSTEO

Novastep Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Link

Fuse Medical

Nvision Biomedical Technologies, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nitinol Compression Staple Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nitinol Compression Staple Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nitinol Compression Staple Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nitinol Compression Staple Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitinol Compression Staple Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nitinol Compression Staple Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitinol Compression Staple Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nitinol Compression Staple Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitinol C

