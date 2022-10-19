Global Styrenics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Styrenics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Styrenics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polystyrene
Expanded Polystyrene
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
Styrene Butadiene Rubber
Unsaturated Polyester Resin
Others
Segment by Application
Building & Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Appliances
Marine Accessories
Wind Energy
Others
By Company
Alpek
Asahi Kasei
Ashland
BASF
Bayer
CCP Composites
ENI
Ineos
Lanxess
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
Novachem
Reichhold
Repsol
Royal
Sabic
Sibur
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Styrenics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Styrenics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polystyrene
1.2.3 Expanded Polystyrene
1.2.4 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
1.2.5 Styrene Butadiene Rubber
1.2.6 Unsaturated Polyester Resin
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Styrenics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Packaging
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Appliances
1.3.6 Marine Accessories
1.3.7 Wind Energy
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Styrenics Production
2.1 Global Styrenics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Styrenics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Styrenics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Styrenics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Styrenics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Styrenics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Styrenics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Styrenics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Styrenics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Styrenics Sales by Region
