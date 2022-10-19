Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Portable lithium power station usually refers to a backup power source or emergency power source and the core energy storage medium is a lithium ion battery. Compared with traditional power banks and UPS, portable energy storage power supplies can solve the problem of power shortage even if they are carried, and their application scenarios are more abundant. In recent years, with the improvement of residents' living standards, the demand for portable energy storage products has increased, which has led to the expansion of the market for portable energy storage power supplies.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Lithium Energy Storage in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Lithium Energy Storage companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Lithium Energy Storage market was valued at 1689.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13990 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 500Wh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Lithium Energy Storage include Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy, EcoFlow, Goal Zero, PowerOak (Bluetti), Anker Innovations, Allpowers, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, DBK Electronics and Greenway Battery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Portable Lithium Energy Storage manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market, by Capacity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Capacity, 2021 (%)
Below 500Wh
500Wh-1000Wh
Above 1000Wh
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Outdoor
Emergency
Others
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Lithium Energy Storage revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Lithium Energy Storage revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Lithium Energy Storage sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Lithium Energy Storage sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy
EcoFlow
Goal Zero
PowerOak (Bluetti)
Anker Innovations
Allpowers
Westinghouse Electric Corporation
DBK Electronics
Greenway Battery
Lion Energy
Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
Pecron
Suaoki
Ego (Chervon)
Dewalt
Duracell
Blackfire, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Capacity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Lithium Energy Storage Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Lithium Energy Storage Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Lithium Energy Storage Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Lithium Energy Storage Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Lithium Energy Storage Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Lithium Ene
