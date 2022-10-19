Luxury Bags and Clothing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Compared with general bag and clothing, the Luxury bag and clothing is more expensive. Luxury bag and clothing are generally more than a few hundred dollars.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Luxury Bags and Clothing in global, including the following market information:
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Luxury Bags and Clothing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Luxury Bags and Clothing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bag Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Luxury Bags and Clothing include Dior, LVMH, Coach, Kering, Prada, Gucci, Michael Kors, Armani and Hermes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Luxury Bags and Clothing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bag
Clothing
Other
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Women
Men
Children
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Luxury Bags and Clothing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Luxury Bags and Clothing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Luxury Bags and Clothing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Luxury Bags and Clothing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dior
LVMH
Coach
Kering
Prada
Gucci
Michael Kors
Armani
Hermes
Chanel
Richemont
Kate Spade
Burberry
Dunhill
Tory Burch
Goldlion
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Luxury Bags and Clothing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Luxury Bags and Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Luxury Bags and Clothing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Luxury Bags and Clothing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Bags and Clothing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Luxury Bags and Clothing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Luxury Bags and Clothing Companies
4 S
