Two Wheeler Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Two Wheeler Lightings are the lights used in motorcycles. The Two Wheeler Lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle.

Two Wheeler Lighting mentioned in this report stands for whole components of lighting, such as Shell and wick. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the conspicuity of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle's presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver's intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

Two Wheeler Lighting product manufacturers in this report do not include some large manufactures who only produce bulbs, such as OSRAM, Philip Lighting, these are the Up-stream suppliers of the Two Wheeler Lighting industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Two Wheeler Lighting in global, including the following market information:

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Two Wheeler Lighting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Two Wheeler Lighting market was valued at 1399.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1876.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Halogen Lights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Two Wheeler Lighting include Stanley, Xingyu Automotive Lighting, Varroc Lighting, FIEM Industries, Uno Minda, Unitech, Ampas Lighting, Lumax and Zadi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Two Wheeler Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Halogen Lights

LED Lights

Others

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Motorcycle Headlight

Motorcycle Rear Light

Indicators

Others

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Two Wheeler Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Two Wheeler Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Two Wheeler Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Two Wheeler Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stanley

Xingyu Automotive Lighting

Varroc Lighting

FIEM Industries

Uno Minda

Unitech

Ampas Lighting

Lumax

Zadi

J.W. Speaker

Motolight

Boogey

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Two Wheeler Lighting Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Two Wheeler Lighting Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Two Wheeler Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Two Wheeler Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Two Wheeler Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Two Wheeler Lighting Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two Wheeler Lighting Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Two Wheeler Lighting Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Two Wheeler Lighting Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

