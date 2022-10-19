Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Energy Storage Power Supply is a kind of multi-functional portable energy storage power supply with built-in lithium ion battery, which can store electric energy and have AC output. Portable power supply is light in weight, high capacity, large power, easy to carry, can be used indoors or outdoors, according to different use of conventional charging or solar charging. It can provide super power AC interface, and is equipped with various types of DC output interface such as USB-A interface, USB-C interface, car charging interface, etc. It can not only be used as the standby power supply of electric vehicles, but also suitable for various types of electronic products, as outdoor power supply and small standby power supply in emergency situations such as power failure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Energy Storage Power Supply in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Energy Storage Power Supply companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply market was valued at 1175.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3429.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Output ? 500 W Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Energy Storage Power Supply include EcoFlow, Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co.,Ltd., PowerOak, GOAL ZERO, JVC, Allpowers Industrial International Limited, Westinghouse, Dbk Electronics and Pisen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Energy Storage Power Supply manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Output ? 500 W

500 W

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Energy Storage Power Supply revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Energy Storage Power Supply revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Energy Storage Power Supply sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Energy Storage Power Supply sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EcoFlow

Shenzhen Hello Tech Energy Co.,Ltd.

PowerOak

GOAL ZERO

JVC

Allpowers Industrial International Limited

Westinghouse

Dbk Electronics

Pisen

ANKER

SBASE

Letsolar

YOOBAO

Newsmy

ORICO Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Flashfish

Pecron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel

1.3 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Energy Storage Power Supply Players in Glo

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest Articles