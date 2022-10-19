Electric Golf Caddy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An electric golf caddy is controlled manually or has remote-control capabilities, the propulsion of an electric motor takes nearly all of the stress away from carrying and/or hauling a heavy golf bag.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Golf Caddy in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Golf Caddy companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Golf Caddy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

With Remote Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Golf Caddy include Callaway, PowaKaddy, Cart Tek, Stewart Golf, MGI Golf, JuCad, Bat Caddy, Alphard Golf and Motocaddy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electric Golf Caddy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

With Remote Control

Without Remote Control

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional Golfer

Amateur Golfer

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Golf Caddy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Golf Caddy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Golf Caddy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Golf Caddy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Callaway

PowaKaddy

Cart Tek

Stewart Golf

MGI Golf

JuCad

Bat Caddy

Alphard Golf

Motocaddy

Foresight Sports

NovaCaddy

Kangaroo Golf

Infinity Electric Golf Trolleys

Mirus Golf

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electric Golf Caddy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Electric Golf Caddy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Electric Golf Caddy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Electric Golf Caddy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electric Golf Caddy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Electric Golf Caddy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Electric Golf Caddy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Electric Golf Caddy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Electric Golf Caddy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Golf Caddy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Golf Caddy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Golf Caddy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Golf Caddy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Golf Caddy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Golf

