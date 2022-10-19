Electric Golf Caddy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An electric golf caddy is controlled manually or has remote-control capabilities, the propulsion of an electric motor takes nearly all of the stress away from carrying and/or hauling a heavy golf bag.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Golf Caddy in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Golf Caddy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Golf Caddy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With Remote Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Golf Caddy include Callaway, PowaKaddy, Cart Tek, Stewart Golf, MGI Golf, JuCad, Bat Caddy, Alphard Golf and Motocaddy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electric Golf Caddy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With Remote Control
Without Remote Control
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Professional Golfer
Amateur Golfer
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Golf Caddy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Golf Caddy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Golf Caddy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Golf Caddy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Callaway
PowaKaddy
Cart Tek
Stewart Golf
MGI Golf
JuCad
Bat Caddy
Alphard Golf
Motocaddy
Foresight Sports
NovaCaddy
Kangaroo Golf
Infinity Electric Golf Trolleys
Mirus Golf
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Golf Caddy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Golf Caddy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Golf Caddy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Golf Caddy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Golf Caddy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Golf Caddy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Golf Caddy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Golf Caddy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Golf Caddy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Golf Caddy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Golf Caddy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electric Golf Caddy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Golf Caddy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electric Golf Caddy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electric Golf Caddy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Electric Golf
