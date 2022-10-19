Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Remote control electric skateboards are similar to normal skateboards except that they have an electric motor that drives them forward. User can open the throttle, control the speed and brake with a hand-held remote control. The battery that fuels the electric motor is mounted under the deck of the e-skateboard.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Control Electric Skateboard in global, including the following market information:
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Remote Control Electric Skateboard companies in 2021 (%)
The global Remote Control Electric Skateboard market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mini Size Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Remote Control Electric Skateboard include Hoyt Skate, Metroboard, Hiboy, WeSkate, Skatebolt, Wowgo board, Backfire Boards, Meepo Board and Exwayboard, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Remote Control Electric Skateboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mini Size
Standard Size
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Urban Area
Suburbs
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Remote Control Electric Skateboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Remote Control Electric Skateboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Remote Control Electric Skateboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Remote Control Electric Skateboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hoyt Skate
Metroboard
Hiboy
WeSkate
Skatebolt
Wowgo board
Backfire Boards
Meepo Board
Exwayboard
Tynee Board
BajaBoard
Lacroix Boards
POSSWAY
Hunter Board
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Remote Control Electric Skateboard Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Remote Control Electric Skateboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Control Electric Skateboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Remote Control Electric Skateboard Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Remote Control Electric Skateboard Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
