Global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Zinc sulfate is the inorganic compound with the formula ZnSO4 as well as any of three hydrates. It was historically known as “white vitriol”. It is a powder that is colorless and completely water-soluble that is a common source of soluble zinc ions.

In 2020, the global Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Monohydrate zinc sulfate and heptahydrate zinc sulfate have the same active components, but they differ on the number of water of hydration. Monohydrate zinc sulfate has one molecule of water in its molecular formula while heptahydrate zinc sulfate contains seven molecules of water in its molecular formula. As a result, monohydrate zinc sulfate contains higher active component of zinc which is about 35 – 36% as zinc while heptahydrate zinc sulfate contains about 20 – 22% as zinc. However, because of the difference in the number of water of hydration, heptahydrate zinc sulfate is less stable than monohydrate zinc sulfate because of its ability to absorb water is greater than the latter.

In North America Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate key players include Zinc Nacional, Bohigh, Kronos, Xinxin Chemical, Oldbridge, etc. The top five manufacturers hold a share over 55%.

USA is the largest market, with a share over 85%, followed by Canada.

In terms of product, Monohydrate Zinc Sulfate is the largest segment, with a share over 55%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, followed by Industrial, etc.

Segment by Type, the Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate market is segmented into

Competitive Landscape and Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate Market Share Analysis

Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate product introduction, recent developments, Monohydrate and Hepahydrate Zinc Sulfate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

