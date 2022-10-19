Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Abstract:-

Titanium(IV) chloride, also titanium tetrachloride, is the inorganic compound with the formula TiCl4. ). It is a colorless liquid with a penetrating odor. Titanium tetrachloride does not exist naturally in the environment but is man-made using minerals that contain high levels of titanium.

Titanium tetrachloride (TiCl4) is used mainly in the chemical industry as an intermediate in the production of titanium dioxide and titanium metal in the form of sponge or powders. TiCl4 is also used in the manufacture of catalysts and as a glass and metal surface treatment. Because of its hazard potential, TiCl4 is handled under strictly controlled conditions.

Global Titanium(IV) Chloride key players include Chemours, Tronox, Kronos, INEOS, Venator, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 70%.

North America is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by Europe and China, both have a share over 30%.

In terms of product, High Titanium Slag is the largest segment, with a share over 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Titanium Dioxides Manufacturing, followed by Precursor of Titanium Metals and Powders, Catalysts, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Market

In 2020, the global Titanium(IV) Chloride market size was US$ 9064 million and it is expected to reach US$ 11270 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2027.

Global Titanium(IV) Chloride Scope and Market Size

Titanium(IV) Chloride market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Titanium(IV) Chloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Titanium(IV) Chloride market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Titanium(IV) Chloride market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Titanium(IV) Chloride Market Share Analysis

Titanium(IV) Chloride market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Titanium(IV) Chloride product introduction, recent developments, Titanium(IV) Chloride sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

