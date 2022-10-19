Iron Chloride Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

Iron chloride products include ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. The major commercial form is the solution with 40 % FeCl3, starting from this solution is also possible to produce a solid crystallized ferric chloride, whereas the market for anhydrous iron (III) chloride is very limited. Iron (II) chloride, also known as ferrous chloride, is the chemical compound of formula FeCl2.

Iron chloride products find their way in several applications such as in waste water treatment, drinking water production, cosmetics and even in pharmaceutical products such as medicines.

This report mainly covers all iron chloride product types with various forms.

Global Iron Chloride key players include Kemira, Tessenderlo, PVS Chemicals, SIDRA Wasserchemie, Chemifloc, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 65%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share over 45%, followed by North America and China, both have a share over 35%.

In terms of product, Ferric chloride is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Water and Sewage Treatment, followed by Metal Surface Treatment, etc.

