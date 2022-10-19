Global De-inked Pulp Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Mechanical Pulping
Chemical Pulping
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Print Media
Others
By Company
Stora Enso Pulp AB
WestRock Company
Oji Holdings Corporation
Mondi Group plc
International Paper Company
Nippon Paper Group
Nine Dragons Paper Limited
Sappi Group
Nisseysangyo Co., Ltd
Northstar Pulp & Paper Company, Inc.
Mercer International Group
Rama Pulp and Papers Limited
Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company
Paper Link Paper Converting Industry
Carmen Tissues S.A.E
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 De-inked Pulp Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of De-inked Pulp
1.2 De-inked Pulp Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global De-inked Pulp Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mechanical Pulping
1.2.3 Chemical Pulping
1.2.4 Others
1.3 De-inked Pulp Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global De-inked Pulp Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Print Media
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global De-inked Pulp Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global De-inked Pulp Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global De-inked Pulp Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global De-inked Pulp Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America De-inked Pulp Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe De-inked Pulp Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China De-inked Pulp Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan De-inked Pulp Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global De-inked Pulp Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global De-inked Pulp Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 De-inked Pulp Market Share by Company Ty
