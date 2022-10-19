Biometric Door Lock Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Biometric door locks use fingerprints or other biological information to grant access inside.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biometric Door Lock in global, including the following market information:
Global Biometric Door Lock Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biometric Door Lock Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Biometric Door Lock companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biometric Door Lock market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fingerprint Door Lock Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biometric Door Lock include Samsung, Assa Abloy, Philips, Kwikset, XiaoMi, Dormakaba, Eyelock, U-tec and Smonet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Biometric Door Lock manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biometric Door Lock Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biometric Door Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fingerprint Door Lock
Eye Scanner Door Lock
Face Recognition Door Lock
Global Biometric Door Lock Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biometric Door Lock Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Household
Global Biometric Door Lock Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Biometric Door Lock Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biometric Door Lock revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biometric Door Lock revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biometric Door Lock sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Biometric Door Lock sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung
Assa Abloy
Philips
Kwikset
XiaoMi
Dormakaba
Eyelock
U-tec
Smonet
Lockly
Sifely
Eufy
Be-Tech
Hutool
ZKTeco
UBKEY Innovation
INJES Technology
Elock Security
VIZiD
LS VISION
MD Smart Touch
iView
iCreation
Kaadas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biometric Door Lock Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biometric Door Lock Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biometric Door Lock Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biometric Door Lock Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biometric Door Lock Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biometric Door Lock Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biometric Door Lock Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biometric Door Lock Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biometric Door Lock Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biometric Door Lock Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biometric Door Lock Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biometric Door Lock Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biometric Door Lock Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biometric Door Lock Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biometric Door Lock Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biometric Door Lock Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biometric Doo
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Biometric Door Lock Market Research Report 2022
2022-2027 Global and Regional Biometric Eye Scanner Door Lock System Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Biometric Digital Door Lock Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biometric Digital Door Lock Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications