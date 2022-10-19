Global Construction Dry Mortar Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar
Floor Screed
Tile Adhesives/Grouts
Wall Renders and Plasters
EIFS Products
Other
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Industrial Building
By Company
Sika
Saint-Gobain Weber
Henkel
Mapei
BASF
Cemex
Knauf
Ardex
Bostik
CBP
Caparol
Hanil Cement
Sto
Baumit
Quick-mix
HB Fuller
Forbo
CPI Mortars
Grupo Puma
Tarmac
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Latin America
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Construction Dry Mortar Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Construction Dry Mortar
1.2 Construction Dry Mortar Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Construction Dry Mortar Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bricklaying/ Masonry Mortar
1.2.3 Floor Screed
1.2.4 Tile Adhesives/Grouts
1.2.5 Wall Renders and Plasters
1.2.6 EIFS Products
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Construction Dry Mortar Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Construction Dry Mortar Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Commercial Building
1.3.4 Industrial Building
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Construction Dry Mortar Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Construction Dry Mortar Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Construction Dry Mortar Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Construction Dry Mortar Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Construction Dry Mortar Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Construction Dry Mortar Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Construction Dry Mortar Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Construction Dry Mortar Estimates and
