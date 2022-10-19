Global Epoxy Resin Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/166003/global-epoxy-resin-market-2022-184

DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives

Composites

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Company

Olin

Hexion

Nan Ya Plastics

Sanmu Group

Kukdo Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Huntsman

Bluestar

Jiangsu Yangnong Kumho Chemical

Sinopec

Epoxy Base Electronic Material

Kingboard

Kumho Petrochemical

Dalian Qihua

Leuna Harze

Spolchemie

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Atul Ltd

Sir Industriale

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

India

South Korea

China Taiwan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/166003/global-epoxy-resin-market-2022-184

Table of content

1 Epoxy Resin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxy Resin

1.2 Epoxy Resin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)

1.2.3 DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)

1.2.4 Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)

1.2.5 Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)

1.2.6 Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Epoxy Resin Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Composites

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Epoxy Resin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 India Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.6 South Korea Epoxy Resin Es

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/166003/global-epoxy-resin-market-2022-184

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

