Global Epoxy Resin Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)
DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)
Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)
Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)
Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)
Others
Segment by Application
Paints and Coatings
Adhesives
Composites
Electrical and Electronics
Others
By Company
Olin
Hexion
Nan Ya Plastics
Sanmu Group
Kukdo Chemical
Chang Chun Group
Huntsman
Bluestar
Jiangsu Yangnong Kumho Chemical
Sinopec
Epoxy Base Electronic Material
Kingboard
Kumho Petrochemical
Dalian Qihua
Leuna Harze
Spolchemie
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Atul Ltd
Sir Industriale
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
India
South Korea
China Taiwan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Epoxy Resin Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Epoxy Resin
1.2 Epoxy Resin Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 DGBEA (Bisphenol A and ECH)
1.2.3 DGBEF (Bisphenol F and ECH)
1.2.4 Novolac (Formaldehyde and Phenols)
1.2.5 Aliphatic (Aliphatic Alcohols)
1.2.6 Glycidylamine (Aromatic Amines and ECH)
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Epoxy Resin Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Composites
1.3.5 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Epoxy Resin Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 India Epoxy Resin Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 South Korea Epoxy Resin Es
