Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cementitious
Bituminous
Polyurethane
Acrylic
Others
Segment by Application
Roofing
Walls
Building Structures
Landfills & Tunnels
Others
By Company
Sika
BASF
Kemper System America
DuPont de Nemours
GAF Materials
Johns Manville
Alchimica
Saint-Gobain Weber
Isomat
Covestro
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes
1.2 Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cementitious
1.2.3 Bituminous
1.2.4 Polyurethane
1.2.5 Acrylic
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Roofing
1.3.3 Walls
1.3.4 Building Structures
1.3.5 Landfills & Tunnels
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
