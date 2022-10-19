Global Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives
Organic Antimicrobial Additives
Segment by Application
Refining & Petrochemical
Metals
Power Generation
Others
By Company
Addmaster
Avient Corporation
BASF SE
BioCote Limited
Clariant AG
DuPont De Nemours
King Plastic Corporation
Life Material Technologies Limited
Microban International
Milliken Chemical
Parx Plastics N.V
PolyOne
RTP Company
Sanitized AG
Schulman
SteriTouch
Thomson Research Associates
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer
1.2 Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives
1.2.3 Organic Antimicrobial Additives
1.3 Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Refining & Petrochemical
1.3.3 Metals
1.3.4 Power Generation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Antimicrobial Plastic Polymer Estimates and Forecast
