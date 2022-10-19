Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Aluminium MMC

Magnesium MMC

Titanium MMC

Others

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Electronic Equipment

Automotive

Others

By Company

Materion

3M

3A Composites

Alvant Ltd

Plansee SE

DWA Aluminium Composites

AMETEK

CPS Technologies

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Sandvik AB

GKN

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Table of content

1 Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs)

1.2 Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Aluminium MMC

1.2.3 Magnesium MMC

1.2.4 Titanium MMC

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Electronic Equipment

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Lightweight Metal Matrix Composites (MMCs) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

