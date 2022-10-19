Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

N Type Gallium Nitride

P Type Gallium Nitride

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defence and Aerospace

Healthcare

Information and Communication

Others

By Company

Cree, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

IQE

Sumitomo Chemical

Soitec

SweGaN

ExaGaN

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Powdec K.K.

DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

GaN Systems

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Gallium Nitride Material Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gallium Nitride Material

1.2 Gallium Nitride Material Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 N Type Gallium Nitride

1.2.3 P Type Gallium Nitride

1.3 Gallium Nitride Material Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Defence and Aerospace

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Information and Communication

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Gallium Nitride Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Gallium Nitride Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

