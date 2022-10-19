Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
N Type Gallium Nitride
P Type Gallium Nitride
Segment by Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Defence and Aerospace
Healthcare
Information and Communication
Others
By Company
Cree, Inc.
Infineon Technologies
IQE
Sumitomo Chemical
Soitec
SweGaN
ExaGaN
Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
Kyma Technologies, Inc.
Qorvo, Inc.
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Powdec K.K.
DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.
GaN Systems
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Gallium Nitride Material Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gallium Nitride Material
1.2 Gallium Nitride Material Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 N Type Gallium Nitride
1.2.3 P Type Gallium Nitride
1.3 Gallium Nitride Material Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Consumer Electronics
1.3.4 Defence and Aerospace
1.3.5 Healthcare
1.3.6 Information and Communication
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Gallium Nitride Material Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Gallium Nitride Material Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Gallium Nitride Material Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/