Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyamide (PA)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Others
Segment by Application
Transportation
Electrical and Electronics (E&E)
Aerospace and Defense
Others
By Company
BASF SE
DSM
DuPont
SABIC IP
LANXESS
Celanese
Daicel
Dieffenbacher
Hanwha Azdel
JNC
Kingfa
Koninklijke Ten Cate
Plasticomp
Polyone
PPG
Quadrant
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT)
1.2 Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.3 Polyamide (PA)
1.2.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Electrical and Electronics (E&E)
1.3.4 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Short Fiber Thermoplastic (SFT) Estimates and Forecasts
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/