Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
Styrene Butadiene Latex
Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion
Polyurethane Dispersion
Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Automotive
Electrical and Electronics
Construction
Other
By Company
3M Company
Nitto Denko Corporation
Tesa SE
LINTEC Corporation
Shurtape Technologies LLC
Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
H.B. Fuller Company
Bostik
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes
1.2 Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
1.2.3 Styrene Butadiene Latex
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion
1.2.5 Polyurethane Dispersion
1.2.6 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5
