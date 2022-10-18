Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

Polyurethane Dispersion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Construction

Other

By Company

3M Company

Nitto Denko Corporation

Tesa SE

LINTEC Corporation

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Bostik

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes

1.2 Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

1.2.3 Styrene Butadiene Latex

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

1.2.5 Polyurethane Dispersion

1.2.6 Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Water-Based Adhesive Specialty Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

