Global Polyethylene Foams Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyethylene Foams market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyethylene Foams market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Non-XLPE
XLPE
Segment by Application
Automotive
Medical
Building and Construction
Industrial Thermal Insulation
Packaging
Sports, Leisure and Consumer Goods
By Company
Basf
Toray Plastics
SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Primacel
Trocellen
Armacell
JSP
Carefoam
Zotefoams
Industrial Thermo Polymers Limited(ITP)
The DOW Chemical Company
PAR Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyethylene Foams Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Foams Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non-XLPE
1.2.3 XLPE
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Foams Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Building and Construction
1.3.5 Industrial Thermal Insulation
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Sports, Leisure and Consumer Goods
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyethylene Foams Production
2.1 Global Polyethylene Foams Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyethylene Foams Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene Foams Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Foams Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Foams Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyethylene Foams Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyethylene Foams Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyethylene Foams Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyethylene Foams Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyethylene Foams Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyethylene Foams Sales by Region (2017-2022
