Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
2-Ethyl Hexanol
Normal-butanol
Iso-butanol
Segment by Application
Acrylates
Glycol Ethers
Acetates
Lube Oil Additives
Resins
Solvents
Plasticizers
By Company
BASF
Arkema
Dow
Evonik
Exxon Mobil
Mitsubishi Chemical
Eastman
Oxea
ZAK S.A.
INEOS
Andhra Petrochemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2-Ethyl Hexanol
1.2.3 Normal-butanol
1.2.4 Iso-butanol
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Acrylates
1.3.3 Glycol Ethers
1.3.4 Acetates
1.3.5 Lube Oil Additives
1.3.6 Resins
1.3.7 Solvents
1.3.8 Plasticizers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Production
2.1 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Oxo-Alcohol Technical Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Oxo-Alcohol T
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/