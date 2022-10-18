Global PE Wax Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PE Wax market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PE Wax market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Oxidation Type PE Wax

Non-oxidation Type PE Wax

Segment by Application

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Masterbatches

Plastics

Rubber

Others

By Company

Mitsui Chemicals

Honeywell

Westlake Chemical

GE(Baker Hughes)

SCG Chemicals

Clariant

Sanyo Chemical

EUROCERAS

BASF

Marcus Oil & Chemical

SQIWAX

Youngs

Coschem

Lionchem

DEUREX AG

Savita

Paramelt

Synergy Additives

Hase Petroleum Wax Company

WIWAX

Qingdao Bouni Chemical Co., Ltd

Kerax

Quality Chemical Industries

YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO., LTD

Quality Minerals Public Company Limited

Qingdao Sainuo New Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PE Wax Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PE Wax Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Oxidation Type PE Wax

1.2.3 Non-oxidation Type PE Wax

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PE Wax Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Printing Inks

1.3.3 Adhesives

1.3.4 Masterbatches

1.3.5 Plastics

1.3.6 Rubber

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PE Wax Production

2.1 Global PE Wax Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PE Wax Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PE Wax Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PE Wax Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PE Wax Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global PE Wax Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PE Wax Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PE Wax Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PE Wax Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PE Wax Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PE Wax Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PE Wax by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global PE Wax Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global PE Wax Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global PE Wax Revenue by Region

