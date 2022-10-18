Global Viscose Filament Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Viscose Filament market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Viscose Filament market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ordinary Viscose Fiber
Polynosic
Viscose Rayon
Viscose Strong Silk
Segment by Application
Over Coating
Fancy Suiting
Bedding Article
Others
By Company
Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber
Yibin Grace Group
Swan Fiber
Jilin Chemical Fiber
Nanjing Chemical Fiber
Indian Rayon
Century Rayon(IN)
Hubei Golden Ring
ENKA
Glanzstoff Industries
CHTC Helon
Zhonghui Fiber
Dandong Chemical Fiber
Kesoram Rayon
Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan
Hunan Heli Fiber
Abirami Textiles
Threefold Export Combines
Sniace Group
Rahul Rayon
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Viscose Filament Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Viscose Filament Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ordinary Viscose Fiber
1.2.3 Polynosic
1.2.4 Viscose Rayon
1.2.5 Viscose Strong Silk
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Viscose Filament Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Over Coating
1.3.3 Fancy Suiting
1.3.4 Bedding Article
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Viscose Filament Production
2.1 Global Viscose Filament Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Viscose Filament Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Viscose Filament Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Viscose Filament Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Viscose Filament Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Viscose Filament Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Viscose Filament Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Viscose Filament Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Viscose Filament Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Viscose Filament Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Viscose Filament Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Viscose Filament
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/