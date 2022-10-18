Global Synthetic Latex Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Latex market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Latex market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Acrylics

SB Latex

PVA

Vinyl Copolymers

PU

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Paper and Paperboard

Textile

Others

By Company

BASF

Celanese

DIC

Dow Chemical

Styron

Synthomer

Wacker Chemie

3M

Akzo Nobel

Alberdingk Boley

AP Resinas

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

Asian Paints

Bayer MaterialScience

Berkshire Hathaway

Chemec

Clariant

Dairen Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Eni

EOC Group

Financiera Maderera

Hansol Chemical

JSR

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Latex Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Acrylics

1.2.3 SB Latex

1.2.4 PVA

1.2.5 Vinyl Copolymers

1.2.6 PU

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Latex Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives and Sealants

1.3.4 Paper and Paperboard

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Synthetic Latex Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Synthetic Latex Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Latex Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Latex Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Latex Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Synthetic Latex Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Synthetic Latex Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Synthetic Latex Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Synthetic Latex Sales by Region (2017-2022)

