Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
GaN on sapphire
GaN on Si
GaN on SiC
GaN on GaN
Others
Segment by Application
Health Care
Automobiles
Consumer Electronics
General Lighting
Military and Defense
By Company
Saint Gobain Ltd
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
Toshiba Corporation
Soitec Pte ltd
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Kyma Technologies
Fujitsu Limited
Aixtron Ltd
EpiGaN NV
NTT Advanced Technology Corporation
NGK Insulators Ltd
PAM Xiamen Co., Ltd
Unipress Ltd
Nanowin technologies Co. Ltd
AE Tech. Co. Ltd
Six point Materials, Inc
Sino Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd
Texas Instruments Incorporated
Cree Incorporated
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
