Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

GaN on sapphire

GaN on Si

GaN on SiC

GaN on GaN

Others

Segment by Application

Health Care

Automobiles

Consumer Electronics

General Lighting

Military and Defense

By Company

Saint Gobain Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Toshiba Corporation

Soitec Pte ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Kyma Technologies

Fujitsu Limited

Aixtron Ltd

EpiGaN NV

NTT Advanced Technology Corporation

NGK Insulators Ltd

PAM Xiamen Co., Ltd

Unipress Ltd

Nanowin technologies Co. Ltd

AE Tech. Co. Ltd

Six point Materials, Inc

Sino Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cree Incorporated

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 GaN on sapphire
1.2.3 GaN on Si
1.2.4 GaN on SiC
1.2.5 GaN on GaN
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Health Care
1.3.3 Automobiles
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 General Lighting
1.3.6 Military and Defense
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Production
2.1 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gallium Nitride(GaN) Substrates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

