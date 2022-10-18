Uncategorized

Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Single Material Recyclable Plastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Single Material Recyclable Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Regenerated Cellulose Fiber (RCF)

Segment by Application

Food and Beverage Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Other

By Company

Dow

Borealis

TOPPAN

Wanma MM

Polyone

UBE Ind.

Solvay

Jiangsu Dewei

Shanghai Kaibo

Zhonglian Photoelectric

New Shanghua

CGN AM

Original

Hangzhou New Materials

Linhai Yadong

Exxon Mobil

Huangshan Yongxin

Coveris

Nova Chemical

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Single Material Recyclable Plastic Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)
1.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)
1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
1.2.5 Regenerated Cellulose Fiber (RCF)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food and Beverage Packaging
1.3.3 Personal Care Packaging
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Packaging
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Production
2.1 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Single Material Recyclable Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Single Material Recyclable Plasti

