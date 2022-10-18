Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Textile Printing and Dying Additive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Textile Printing and Dying Additive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Printing Auxiliaries
Dyeing Auxiliaries
Auxiliaries For Fibre and Spinning
Auxiliaries For Weaving and Knitting
Pre-Treatment Agent
Post-Treatment Agent
General Agent
Segment by Application
Apparel
Home Furnishing
Digital Printing
Automotive Textiles
Other
By Company
Huntsman Group
Chemada Fine Chemicals
Clariant (Sandoz)
BASF
LANXESS
Dymatic Chemicals
Zhejiang Longsheng Group
Wacker Chemie
Kemin Industries
Evonik
Sarex Chemicals ( Saraf Chemicals)
Shanghai Anoky Group
Zhejiang Runtu
Transfar
Zschimmer & Schwarz
RUDOLF GROUP
Chemdyes Sdn Bhd
DyStar Group
Textilchemie Dr. Petry
HT Fine Chemical
Croda Industrial Chemicals
CHT Group
Shenzhen Sunrise New Energy
Hangzhou Meigao Huayi Chemical
Zhaoyuan Guotai Chemical Factory
SUNICHEM
Chengdu Demei Jingying Chemical Company
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Textile Printing and Dying Additive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Printing Auxiliaries
1.2.3 Dyeing Auxiliaries
1.2.4 Auxiliaries For Fibre and Spinning
1.2.5 Auxiliaries For Weaving and Knitting
1.2.6 Pre-Treatment Agent
1.2.7 Post-Treatment Agent
1.2.8 General Agent
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Home Furnishing
1.3.4 Digital Printing
1.3.5 Automotive Textiles
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Production
2.1 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Textile Printing and Dying Additive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global
