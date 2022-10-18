Global Lanthanides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Lanthanides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Lanthanides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Ln(III) Compounds
Ln(II) And Ln(IV) Compounds
Hydrides
Halides
Other
Segment by Application
Chemical industry
Manufacturing industry
Automobile
Aerospace & Defence
Electronic
Life Science
Medical
Other
By Company
Johnson Matthey (UK)
Albemarle (USA)
INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Air Products and Chemicals (USA)
BASF (USA)
W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)
DuPont Water Solutions (Spain)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Lanthanides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Lanthanides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ln(III) Compounds
1.2.3 Ln(II) And Ln(IV) Compounds
1.2.4 Hydrides
1.2.5 Halides
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Lanthanides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Chemical industry
1.3.3 Manufacturing industry
1.3.4 Automobile
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defence
1.3.6 Electronic
1.3.7 Life Science
1.3.8 Medical
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Lanthanides Production
2.1 Global Lanthanides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Lanthanides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Lanthanides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Lanthanides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Lanthanides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Lanthanides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Lanthanides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Lanthanides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Lanthanides Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Lanthanides Sales by Region
