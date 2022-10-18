Uncategorized

Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

25-40 g/10 min

> 40 g/10 min

Segment by Application

Medical and Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Others

By Company

BASF

Sika

Belgian Fibers

Eastman Chemical Company

Indorama Corporation

International Fibres Group

Sinopec

The Euclid Chemical Company

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Avgol Nonwovens

ABC Polymer Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 < 25 min
1.2.3 25-40 g/10 min
1.2.4 > 40 g/10 min
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical and Healthcare
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Production
2.1 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polypropylene Fiber for Nonwoven Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Fore

