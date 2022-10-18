Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales Market Report 2021

The global Latex-saturated Paper market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Latex-saturated Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Below 50 gsm

50-100 gsm

100-200 gsm

Above 200 gsm

Segment by Application

Construction Products

Packaging Applications

Publishing & Bookbinding

Others

The Latex-saturated Paper market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Latex-saturated Paper market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Potsdam Specialty Paper

Nar SpA

Neenah Paper

Mask-Off Company

EMI Specialty Papers

Laufenberg GmbH

Sihl AG

Mafcote, Inc

Papierfabriek Schut

Daifuku Paper Mfg

Ecological Fibers

Table of content

1 Latex-saturated Paper Market Overview

1.1 Latex-saturated Paper Product Scope

1.2 Latex-saturated Paper Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Below 50 gsm

1.2.3 50-100 gsm

1.2.4 100-200 gsm

1.2.5 Above 200 gsm

1.3 Latex-saturated Paper Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Construction Products

1.3.3 Packaging Applications

1.3.4 Publishing & Bookbinding

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Latex-saturated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Latex-saturated Paper Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Latex-saturated Paper Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Latex-saturated Paper Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Latex-saturated Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts

