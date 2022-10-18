Outsourced Sales Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Sales outsourcing is simply this: outsourcing a portion or entire sales activities to a trusted 3rd party sales team. Using a sales outsourcing partner allows companies to attract and maintain a sales force without having to make them full or part-time employees.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outsourced Sales Service in Global, including the following market information:

Global Outsourced Sales Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outsourced Sales Service market was valued at 2839.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3748.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Online Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outsourced Sales Service include CloudTask, CIENCE, Leadium, MarketStar, Martal Group, Acquirent, AOB India, Bandalier and CPM International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outsourced Sales Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outsourced Sales Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Outsourced Sales Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Online Service

Offline Service

Global Outsourced Sales Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Outsourced Sales Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Outsourced Sales Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Outsourced Sales Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outsourced Sales Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outsourced Sales Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CloudTask

CIENCE

Leadium

MarketStar

Martal Group

Acquirent

AOB India

Bandalier

CPM International

demandDrive

durhamlane

EBQ

Flockjay

FullFunnel

Jinactus Consulting

JumpCrew

Lease A Sales Rep

Marconix Sales and Marketing Private Limited

MarketSource

N3 (Accenture)

Operatix

Marss Japan

Saletancy

LIKE Staffing

Qianjun Culture Media

ZingPro Consulting

