Digital Collectibles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A digital collectible is?a unique or limited-edition copy of a virtual item. Typically there's a visual element such as digital art, a video clip, or a digital trading card. Theoretically, it could be anything represented by 1s and 0s such as digital music recordings.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Collectibles in Global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Collectibles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Collectibles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cultural Relics Collectibles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Collectibles include Larva Labs, Dapper Labs, Sky Mavis, SandBox, Decentraland, Sorare, Rarible, SuperRare and OpenSea, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Collectibles companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Collectibles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Collectibles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cultural Relics Collectibles
3D Model Collectibles
Anime Collectibles
other
Global Digital Collectibles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Digital Collectibles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Primary Market
Secondary Market
Global Digital Collectibles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Digital Collectibles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Collectibles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Collectibles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Larva Labs
Dapper Labs
Sky Mavis
SandBox
Decentraland
Sorare
Rarible
SuperRare
OpenSea
Foundation
MakersPlace
Solanart
Alibaba
Tencent
JD.com
Guangxi Fortune Technology
Hangzhou Qulian Technology
TheOne.art
Bytedance
Baidu
NetEase
Huandian Technology
Xingin Information Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Collectibles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Collectibles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Collectibles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Collectibles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Collectibles Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Collectibles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Collectibles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Collectibles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Collectibles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Digital Collectibles Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Collectibles Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Collectibles Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Collectibles Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Digital Collectibles Market Research Report 2022
https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications