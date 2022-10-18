Global Electric Propulsion Satellites Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Electric-powered satellite propulsion system employs electrical energy to change the velocity of spacecraft. Most all-electric satellite propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant or reaction mass at high speed. The hybrid propulsion systems engage both chemical and electrical propulsion technologies.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Electric Propulsion Satellites in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The hybrid propulsion satellite segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market during 2021. Hybrid propulsion is the combination of electric propulsion and chemical propulsion technology. The use of hybrid propulsion technology has been gaining acceptance due to the reduction in overall satellite weight and associated cost. Additionally, the implementation of hybrid propulsion technology will also allow satellite launch contractors to launch multiple geostationary satellites using a single launch vehicle.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. With the growing demand from the military and defense organizations, countries in the region such as the US are concentrating on developing new systems that will assist in the development of low-cost satellites in this region. Additionally, the miniaturized satellite technologies will also help the soldiers enable ground troops to access data and over-the-horizon communications capabilities in war zones.

The worldwide market for Electric Propulsion Satellites is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Boeing

OHB

Safran

Orbital ATK

Thales

Ball Aerospace

Lockheed Martin

Airbus

Mitsubishi Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hybrid Propulsion Systems

All-electric Propulsion Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Defense and Military

Civilian

