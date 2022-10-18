Class 6 Truck Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Class 6 truck has GVWRs for this class range between 19,501 and 26,000 pounds and usually have three axles or more.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Class 6 Truck in global, including the following market information:

Global Class 6 Truck Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Class 6 Truck Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Class 6 Truck companies in 2021 (%)

The global Class 6 Truck market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diesel Truck Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Class 6 Truck include Chevrolet, Ford, Freightliner Trucks, Kenworth, Peterbilt, BYD, Daimler AG, Foton and Volkswagen Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Class 6 Truck manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Class 6 Truck Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Class 6 Truck Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diesel Truck

Electric Truck

Hybrid Truck

LNG Truck

Global Class 6 Truck Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Class 6 Truck Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Utility

Transportation

Construction

Mining

Others

Global Class 6 Truck Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Class 6 Truck Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Class 6 Truck revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Class 6 Truck revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Class 6 Truck sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Class 6 Truck sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chevrolet

Ford

Freightliner Trucks

Kenworth

Peterbilt

BYD

Daimler AG

Foton

Volkswagen Group

MAN

Volvo Group

Hino

Lion Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Class 6 Truck Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Class 6 Truck Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Class 6 Truck Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Class 6 Truck Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Class 6 Truck Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Class 6 Truck Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Class 6 Truck Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Class 6 Truck Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Class 6 Truck Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Class 6 Truck Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Class 6 Truck Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Class 6 Truck Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Class 6 Truck Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Class 6 Truck Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Class 6 Truck Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Class 6 Truck Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Class 6 Truck Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Diesel Truck

4.1.3 Electric Truck



