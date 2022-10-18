Uncategorized

Global Biobased Polyols Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Biobased Polyols market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biobased Polyols market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Corn Oil

Soybean Oil

Canola Oil

Castor Oil

Palm Oil

Others

Segment by Application

Foam

Coating

Leather

Others

By Company

BASF

Huntsman

Dow

Stahl

Croda

Cargill

Mitsui Chemicals

Polylabs

Emery Oleochemicals

BioBased Technologies

Xuchuan

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biobased Polyols Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biobased Polyols Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Corn Oil
1.2.3 Soybean Oil
1.2.4 Canola Oil
1.2.5 Castor Oil
1.2.6 Palm Oil
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biobased Polyols Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Foam
1.3.3 Coating
1.3.4 Leather
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biobased Polyols Production
2.1 Global Biobased Polyols Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biobased Polyols Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biobased Polyols Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biobased Polyols Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biobased Polyols Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biobased Polyols Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biobased Polyols Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biobased Polyols Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biobased Polyols Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biobased Polyols Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biobased Polyols Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biobased Polyols

