North America and Europe Mortar Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Mortar is a workable paste used to bind building blocks such as stones, bricks, and concrete masonry units together, fill and seal the irregular gaps between them, and sometimes add decorative colors or patterns in masonry walls. In its broadest sense mortar includes Wet Mixed Mortar and Dry Mortar.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Mortar in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Mortar market.

Chapter 1, to describe Mortar Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Mortar, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Mortar, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Mortar market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2027;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mortar Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Wet Mixed Mortar

1.2.2 Dry Mortar

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Construction industry

1.3.2 Home decoration industry

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mortar Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Saint-Gobain Weber (FR) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.2 Materis (FR)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mortar Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Materis (FR) Mortar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2021)

2.3 Sika (CH)

2.3.1 Business Overview

