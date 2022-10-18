Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) in Global, including the following market information:

The global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market was valued at 5047 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16470 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Public Cloud Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) include Okta, Microsoft, Ping Identity, ForgeRock, OneLogin, IBM, Oracle, CyberArk and SailPoint Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Identity as a Service (IDaaS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Deployment

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Identity as a Service (IDaaS) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

