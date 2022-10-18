Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A wireless network refers to a network that makes use of Radio Frequency (RF) connections between nodes in the network. Wireless networks are a popular solution for homes, businesses, and telecommunications networks. Wireless Network Test Equipment is a tool available for all of your advanced Wi-Fi, Zigbee & Bluetooth installation and troubleshooting needs and so on. Wireless Network Test Equipment is a kind of device with increased measurement speeds, improved accuracy, and exceptional flexibility, which is used to streamline wireless measurements and automate testing for time consuming and complex measurement and analysis tasks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wireless Network Test Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wireless Network Test Equipment market was valued at 1904.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3277.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Network Analysers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wireless Network Test Equipment include Keysight Technologies, LitePoint (Teradyne), Rohde & Schwarz, VIAVI, Anritsu, Spirent Communications, Infovista, EXFO and Artiza Networks, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wireless Network Test Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Network Analysers
Signal Analysers
Signal Generators
Others
Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Network Equipment Manufacturer
Telecommunication Service Provider
Terminal Equipment Manufacturer
Others
Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wireless Network Test Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wireless Network Test Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Keysight Technologies
LitePoint (Teradyne)
Rohde & Schwarz
VIAVI
Anritsu
Spirent Communications
Infovista
EXFO
Artiza Networks, Inc.
Tektronix (Fortive)
Dingli Corporation
Bird Technologies
Accuver (InnoWireless)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wireless Network Test Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wireless Network Test Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wireless Network Test Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wireless Network Test Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wireless Network Test Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wireless Network Test Equipment Companies
