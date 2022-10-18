Global Fancy Candles Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fancy Candles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fancy Candles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Animal
Vegetable
Petroleum & Mineral
Synthetic
Segment by Application
Online
Offline
By Company
Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)
Luminex Home Décor & Fragrance Holding Corporation
Bolsius
MVP Group International, Inc
Gies
Talent
Universal Candle
Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD
Vollmar
Empire Candle Co., LLC
Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited
Diptqyue
Zhongnam
Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.
Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.
Allite
Armadilla Wax Works
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Vietnam
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
