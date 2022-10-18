Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Heat Resistant ABS Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heat Resistant ABS Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Blow Molding
Injection Molding
Segment by Application
Automotive
Household Appliances
High-end Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Others
By Company
Chi Mei
INEOS Styrolution
LG Chem
SABIC
Trinseo
Toray
Formosa
LOTTE Advanced Materials
Techno-UMG (JSR)
KKPC
ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)
KUMHO-SUNNY
NIPPON A&L
SAX Polymers Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heat Resistant ABS Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Blow Molding
1.2.3 Injection Molding
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Household Appliances
1.3.4 High-end Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Production
2.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Heat Resistant ABS Resin Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global
